‘Ghost Adventures’ Is Investigating Joe Exotic’s Zoo on Oct. 29th

I'll be honest - Zak Bagans could investigate my garage and I'd still watch the special.

'Tis the season for Halloween specials, but when your show is already all ghosts, all the time, you've gotta spice things up for this time of the year. And the crew at The Travel Channel is gearing up for a purrrfect investigation - Joe Exotic's zoo in Wynnewood, Oklahoma.



Apparently, the staff at the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park, which was previously owned by Joe Maldonado, aka Joe Exotic from Netflix's Tiger King, has repeatedly reported seeing shadow figures, voices, and other unexplained phenomena on the grounds.

If you watched the show, you'll remember that Travis Maldonado killed himself on camera, on the grounds of the park, and his ashes were also spread at the park. So maybe???

The entire Ghost Adventures crew - Zak Bagans, Aaron Goodwin, Jay Wasley, and Billy Tolle - took time in July to explore the park and their engineer conducts "the biggest audio experiment he's ever performed."

It’s a beast of a case and the team calls in the big guns for assistance. Engineer Bill Chappell will conduct the biggest audio experiment he’s ever performed for an investigation, spanning the park’s entire perimeter. To investigate the alleged claims of buried bodies, they bring in a forensic team to search the property for evidence. The park is awash with activity from the get-go, and it’s inside Joe Exotic’s former cabin that they capture astonishing evidence that may prove Travis’ spirit is still around. But when the cadaver dogs get a possible hit for human remains and the investigation gets shut down by police, the real digging begins. As the dogs return a second time and the Ghost Adventures team captures three distinct EVPs in the areas of question, they’re convinced there is more to this story.

Welp, I'm a sucker - I'm here for it. The special airs on The Travel Channel on Thursday, October 29th at 9 PM ET.