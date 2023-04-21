TIKTOK: Statues in Victoria, Texas Are Trending on Social Media

If you are from Victoria, you know exactly where these 'mysterious' statues are! If you are not, they are located on the side of Loop 463. However, people are just discovering these statues on social media. TikTok user: googlethecurious, posts videos of coordinates that lead to 'creepy's sites around the world. He has accumulated 345 K + followers and millions of people watch his videos.

You can also see one of those statues standing today in Riverside Park in Victoria. With all the new development coming to the Loop in Victora, will these statues stand the test of time?

TikTok Video Shows Teen Perspective of What it is Like Growing Up in Victoria:

TikTok user kaylinskyeee posted a video that starts out the Victoria, Texas I grew up in.. She shares many pictures that bring back so many memories. This is an awesome look at how our younger generation remembers Victoria. The last one I almost forgot about! At least 90% of all Victorians should get all of these references

The skating rink was the poppin' spot for many of us back in the day. I wonder if they still do the foot races and couple skates? LOL

For this girl, it was all about Incredible Pizza. However, for the OG's in Victoria, this will always be the original Mr. Gatti's. We Can't wait for the new on to open up on Laurent.

It's the iconic blue and yellow sign that we all remember from Blockbuster! Who still has a fine here?

Recently remodeled, Century Lanes was a night of weekend fun for so many of us! The new look is absolutely awesome.

Wow, it's hard to believe that we have one movie theater that fits 12 screens. 'Back in My Day' we had 3 movie theaters with a total of 14 screens. Bring back the Dollar Movies (Playhosue) to Victoria

PEPPER: I almost forgot about this one. Every weekend you could find him roaming the streets dancing and singing for money. You can even find videos of him on Youtube before he got sent away for a long time.

There are so many more things that could be added to this list but let's take time to appreciate this young TikToker's memories of Victoria!

Things Only Victorians Will Understand