Country Music Hall of Fame artist Glen Campbell was a staple in country music for half a century, with over 70 albums to his name and 45 million sold. He has a discography that's chock full of many country favorites, from Jimmy Webb-penned songs to TV and movie hits, and Grammy-winning tracks.

Campbell's voice has been a constant in the lives of many fans, and his songs have spun a soundtrack that covers decades and will last forever. From a young boy singing in church in Delight, Ark., to a Lifetime Achievement Award winner, Campbell has trekked a journey that many aspire to, but few actually achieve.

Our list of the Top 10 Glen Campbell Songs spans from the very beginning to his most recent recording: