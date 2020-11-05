Lauren Alaina first came to prominence during Season 10 of American Idol. She was the runner-up, coming in second place to winner Scotty McCreery, but she took that momentum and turned it into a successful career.

Since her time on Idol in 2011, Alaina's released two studio albums and proven herself as a songwriter and as a performer. She's got plenty of fans (and a couple of No. 1 hits) to prove it, too.

Read on as The Boot counts down Alaina's Top 5 songs.