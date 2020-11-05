Top 5 Lauren Alaina Songs
Lauren Alaina first came to prominence during Season 10 of American Idol. She was the runner-up, coming in second place to winner Scotty McCreery, but she took that momentum and turned it into a successful career.
Since her time on Idol in 2011, Alaina's released two studio albums and proven herself as a songwriter and as a performer. She's got plenty of fans (and a couple of No. 1 hits) to prove it, too.
Read on as The Boot counts down Alaina's Top 5 songs.
- 5
"Like My Mother Does"From 'Wildflower' (2011)
Alaina first performed “Like My Mother Does” during Season 10 of American Idol. It's the song Alaina used to introduce herself over and over again: during the TV singing competition, and then afterwards, when it became the debut single from her debut album, Wildflower ... and then after that, when she performed it at her Grand Ole Opry debut. “Like My Mother Does” let listeners know who Alaina is -- and that she would be sticking around.
- 4
"What Ifs"From Kane Brown's 'Kane Brown' (2016)
Alaina joins former classmate Kane Brown on “What Ifs,” the 2017 single from the latter's debut solo album. The result is electric: The high-energy, flirtatious duet crackles with chemistry (despite both artists being in long-term relationships when they recorded it). The song was certified platinum and was nominated for the Billboard Music Awards' Top Country Song honor. In the end, when “What Ifs” became a No. 1 hit, it accomplished what no other country song had managed to do for eight months: It knocked Sam Hunt’s “Body Like a Back Road” from its 34-week run at the top.
- 3
"Three"From 'Road Less Traveled' (2017)
“Three” was never an official single, but it’s still one of Alaina’s best songs. In fact, ask her, and she’ll tell you herself: "It’s probably my favorite song I’ve ever written,” she tells Taste of Country. “It’s just super personal. I wrote it for my family, my fans, and for myself.” We agree with Alaina here: The hyper-personal song is a powerful, emotional look at Alaina’s road to success -- and she makes the telling of that story sound amazing.
- 2
"Same Day, Different Bottle"From 'Road Less Traveled' (2017)
Alaina originally performed “Same Day, Different Bottle” as part of 2013’s CMT Next Women of Country showcase, proving that she could bring a darker, deeper edge to her songwriting. The autobiographical song talks about Alaina’s father’s struggles with alcoholism, and the painful ways it intersected with her own life. For four years, the song only existed in that performance, until she finally recorded a version of the song for 2017’s Road Less Traveled.
- 1
"Road Less Traveled"From 'Road Less Traveled' (2017)
“Road Less Traveled” was the second single off of Alaina’s sophomore studio album, the project's title track ... and her first huge hit. It’s somewhere between a self-power ballad and a self-thesis statement, the kind of song you play to pump yourself up or to take a party to the next level. “Road Less Traveled” became Alaina’s first No. 1 single, and the music video won the 2017 CMT Music Awards' Breakthrough Video of the Year trophy.