Townsquare Media Raises Over $54K For St. Jude In 2021 Radiothon

You're an incredible force, East Texas! After two days of emotional stories of determination and heart, together with 101.5 KNUE, Pratt Modular Homes, and Townsquare Media, we have raised $54,634 for the children and families of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital!

Every dollar you've pledged in becoming a Partner In Hope goes to make life-changing differences in these children's lives. Because of you, no family ever receives a bill for the treatment their child receives. Parents can simply support their child through their fight, and take in each and every day.

No child should die in the dawn of life, and we won't stop fighting the fight against childhood cancer until no child must endure this. Your contributions over these two days will help us achieve that goal.

What does St. Jude mean to us? Michael Gibson shared his experience visiting St. Jude.

"It's called a hospital but it sure didn't feel like it," Michael said. "It felt more like a daycare or a school. Ceiling tiles made to look like clouds, rooms with a jungle theme, rooms with an ocean theme, patients being lead around the hallways in little red wagons."

Our prayers are with the families and children fighting each day at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Thank you so much from all of us at 101.5 KNUE, prattmodularhomes.com and the kids of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital for lending your support.