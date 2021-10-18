Travis Tritt has canceled four concerts because the venues require proof of either a COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. The singer says he's "putting my money where my mouth is."

Those shows were to take place at the Emens Auditorium on Ball State University in Muncie, Ind., on Oct. 23; the Pearl River Resort in Philadelphia, Miss., on Nov. 6; the Peoria Civic Center in Peoria, Ill., on Nov. 11; and Louisville Palace in Louisville, Ky., on Nov. 13.

Several concert promoters, like Live Nation and AEG Live, have blanket COVID-19 rules in place for all venues where their events are running, including Tritt's Louisville venue. The Peoria show is promoted by ASM Global, and the show in Mississippi is at a venue owned by and booked the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians.

At his official website, Tritt lists 13 additional shows for 2021, happening at a variety of venues (theaters, casinos, amphitheaters, etc ...). A statement from his team reads that any venue or promoter that requires masks, vaccinations or any sort of COVID testing will not be tolerated. He doubles down on his claim from August that such a requirement is discrimination.

"Many people are taking a firm stand against these mandates around the country, and I wholeheartedly support that cause," the '90s hitmaker says. "I have been extremely vocal against mandates since the beginning. This is a sacrifice that I'm willing to make to stand up for the freedoms that generations of Americans have enjoyed for their entire lifetimes."

Furthermore, Tritt apologizes for the inconvenience. His statement does not mention refund policies.