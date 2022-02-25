I am one of the few people that are not annoyed by the duos that call NFL games on Thursday, Sunday and Monday. I enjoy the perspective and entertainment value they bring to the game. No one will ever top John Madden but today's broadcasting booths have some very good analysts. Some new reports are showing that a big shakeup could be occurring amongst all the networks in their broadcasting booths.

With the exception of ESPN, FOX, CBS and NBC have had a stable number one team of NFL football play by play announcers for several years. Troy Aikman and Joe Buck on FOX, Jim Nantz and Tony Romo on CBS and Al Michaels and Chris Collinsworth on NBC. Personally, I like listening to each one of these teams. They all bring a good perspective and learning opportunity about the game of football. No one did it or is doing it better than John Madden but they all are good.

A couple of new reports are showing that a major shakeup may be coming to the broadcasting teams at FOX, ESPN and NBC. It's being reported by several outlets that Dallas Cowboys Hall of Fame quarterback, and 20 year broadcast veteran, Troy Aikman may be leaving FOX to join ESPN to call Monday Night Football. Another report says that ESPN will then go after either Al Michaels, whose leaving NBC's Sunday Night Football, or Aikman's current FOX partner, Joe Buck, to join Aikman at ESPN.

It's reported that ESPN is willing to give Aikman a five year deal worth in the $90 million or so range. Some are calling it "Tony Romo money" after CBS signed the former Cowboys quarterback to a 10, $180 million contract in 2017.

Aikman had this to say on The Jim Rome Show,

I’ve really enjoyed my time with Fox and I’m hopeful that that continues. I’ve loved working with Joe [Buck]. I like the people I work with and I like the people I work for. And I’ve really enjoyed it. We’re at a bit of an impasse, and how that shakes out? I just... I honestly don’t know, Jim. I’ve been asked a lot. And I really don’t know. I think it’s going to come to a resolution here within the next week or two, and I’m looking forward to see exactly what that looks like. But, in no way am I a ‘disgruntled employee’ with Fox. I’ve enjoyed my time. It’s just business right now.

Mike Tirico is set to join Chris Collinsworth to call games for NBC Sunday Night Football. FOX is rumored to be going after current NBC analyst, Drew Brees, former New Orleans Saints Sean Payton or current Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay, who is rumored to be leaving the Rams after their Super Bowl run this past season, to add to their broadcast booths.

There is a lot of "ifs" in these reports but if it all goes down as it's being reported, our Thursday, Sunday and Monday football games are going to sound a lot different.

