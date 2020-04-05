8 Montgomery Gentry Songs Written By Troy Gentry

In 1999, Montgomery Gentry signed their first record deal. Between then and when Troy Gentry was killed in a helicopter crash on Sept. 8, 2017, the duo released eight studio albums. Although the majority of their songs came from outside songwriters, Gentry and duo partner Eddie Montgomery did occasionally help co-write their material; Gentry specifically co-wrote eight of the songs that Montgomery Gentry released during his lifetime.

Below, readers can listen to the eight Montgomery Gentry songs that Gentry himself helped write. The first came on the duo's 2001 album Carrying On; the songs are arranged chronologically, so that listeners can hear how Gentry's writing progressed.

ACM Top New Vocal Duo or Group and CMA Vocal Duo of the Year winners and Grand Ole Opry members, Montgomery Gentry earned three platinum albums and five No. 1 singles. They released their last album before Gentry's death, Folks Like Us, in 2015; their final album featuring Gentry, a posthumous release, was 2018's Here's to You. Montgomery has continued to work and tour as Montgomery Gentry, however, with his and Gentry's band.