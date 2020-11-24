TxDOT Seems To Encourage Distracted Driving

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

We've all seen them, goofy highway signs that seem as if someone has hacked them that catch your eye, and give you a chuckle as you pass by. The funny thing is, an actual...highly compensated...state worker is being paid to come up with these silly non-sequiturs that have no purpose other than taking up precious space on an otherwise blank canvas over the highway. Unless there is an Amber, Silver, or Green Chile Alert, they seem to be quite useless.

So, when they have a typical "slow news day", you see the tongue-in-cheek safety messages pop up. Such as:

Credit: Texas Department of Transportation/TxDOT

"YULE Be Sorry"!

We see what you did there, sign guy...bravo, and slow clap.

However, since Texas State Sign Guy has apparently run out of ideas, TxDOT is now holding a contest, asking for your clever puns to possibly grace a Texas Highway Sign.

Now, the key to winning, is to be funny...without being dirty or insulting. Which is why I will NEVER WIN THIS CONTEST.

However, we do have some suggestions if you are suffering from Highway Sign Writer's Block.

"WHERE'D YOU LEARN TO DRIVE LIKE THAT? NEW MEXICO?"

"USE YER BLINKER, PARDNER!"

"DO NOT USE THE FRONTAGE ROAD TO DRAG RACE AGAINST ANYONE ON THE LOOP" (I've seen this actually happen)

"IF YOU TAILGATE, YOU MUST BE AN OKLAHOMAN"

"TEXT AND DRIVE, AND IT WON'T MATTER IF YOU HAVE COVID OR NOT"

and, finally...for those of us who love West Texas.

"DON'T LITTER. THIS ISN'T HOUSTON."

Just credit me when you win...

Happy Motoring.