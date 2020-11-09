Florida Georgia Line member Tyler Hubbard has been diagnosed with COVID-19, he reveals in an Instagram post on Monday (Nov. 9).

According to Hubbard's post, he is asymptomatic and is quarantining on his tour bus, which is parked in the driveway of his family's home in the Nashville area. Further details about Hubbard's diagnosis were not immediately available.

"Got the Rona. Asymptomatic. Quarantining on bus," Hubbard writes in the caption of a photo that shows him sitting in front of his tour bus in the driveway of his house, a bummed-out look on his face.

He adds, "Miss my family. Writing songs. Thankful."

Hubbard hinted at his diagnosis in an Instagram post on Sunday night (Nov. 8), which showed his tour bus parked in his driveway. "Any ideas why I would have my tour bus parked in the driveway?" he asked in the caption, with some of his followers guessing that it meant he was ill.

Hubbard is the second mainstream country artist in 24 hours to reveal a COVID-19 diagnosis. Lee Brice's team announced his diagnosis on Sunday evening, explaining that a test ahead of Wednesday's (Nov. 11) 2020 CMA Awards came back positive, but that he, like Hubbard, is not experiencing symptoms and is feeling well.

Florida Georgia Line, too, are scheduled to attend and perform at the 2020 CMA Awards. Artists are being tested ahead of time as part of the Country Music Association's safety protocols for the awards show.

Taste of Country has reached out to Hubbard's representative for further information about his diagnosis and how it will affect Florida Georgia Line's scheduled CMAs performance. This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information is made available.

Hubbard's duo partner, Brian Kelley, was among the artists calling for a return to touring over the weekend (Nov. 7-8), after crowds began gathering in cities across the United States to both protest and celebrate President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' election following the Nov. 3 presidential election. Chase Rice, Jason Aldean's wife Brittany and more were also among those voicing their disapproval, according to Whiskey Riff.

