Tyler, TX Man Accused of Shooting 13-year-old Girls Turns Himself In

UPDATE (3/14) – Jaqualin Humphrey turned himself in to members of the U.S. Marshal’s Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force on Monday.

He was arrested and booked into the Smith County Jail on five warrants for aggravated assault according to KETK.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Young people are supposed to be carefree and having fun. Unfortunately for some, they get themselves in situations that are deadly and they feel like violence is the way to solve their problems and issues. Tyler police are currently dealing with that situation this week as they are searching for a 17 year old who allegedly shot two 13-year-old girls who were in a car near a party.

The incident happened Saturday night in the area of N. Ross and W. Bow.

According to a post to the Tyler Police Department's Facebook page, A large party was taking place in the 700 block of N. Ross where multiple witnesses reported to investigators that the victims were two 13 year old females that had been shot one time and were transported to Christus Mother Frances Hospital were their condition is stable.

Police determined that they were passengers in a car with several other juveniles which was being driven by an adult when they were shot.

Tyler Detectives identified 17-year old Jaqualin Xavier Humphrey as the alleged shooter. Detectives obtained 5 arrest warrants on Humphrey for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Two warrants have a bond of $300,000 each, three have a bond of $100,000 each.

His whereabouts are unknown at this time.

Even though he's still a teenager, Humphrey is to be considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information on his whereabouts please contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000 or call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.

