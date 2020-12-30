You Probably Didn’t Notice, But UFO Disclosure was Just Mandated by the COVID Relief Bill

While most in Congress were debating the size of stimulus checks to the American people, an odd, largely unnoticed rider made it into this very large piece of legislation. It basically mandates the disclosure of government information on UFOs.

The legislation instructs the Director of National Intelligence, within 180 days of the passage of the bill, to report on the findings of the Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon Task Force, which is operating under the auspices of the Office of Naval Intelligence.

Here's some of the specific language in the bill that requires a

standardize collection and reporting on unidentified aerial phenomenon, any links they have to adversarial foreign governments, and the threat they pose to U.S. military assets and installations. However, the Committee remains concerned that there is no unified, comprehensive process within the Federal Government for collecting and analyzing intelligence on unidentified aerial phenomena, despite the potential threat.

Bryce Zabel, who writes on the Medium publication Trail of TheSaucers notes that the directive will fall to the incoming DNI of the Biden Administration, Avril Hanes.

Haines has worked with Biden going back to her tenure as deputy chief counsel to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee from 2007–2008 while he was its chairman. She worked at the White House starting in 2010 as a legal adviser to the national security adviser. In 2013, she became deputy director for the CIA and two years later she returned to the White House as principal deputy national security adviser. Let’s just say this. Avril Haines must already know a good deal about UAP. She also must know that her boss and his #2 have some deep knowledge themselves.

So the clock is ticking. Watch this space 6 months from now. As to what, if anything they will report out, and who will see it, that's anybody's guess.