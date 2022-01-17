Video: Former Taco Bell Employee Says You Should Absolutely Avoid These Menu Items

If you're dining at Taco Bell, chances are you don't care too much about what you put into your body. That being said, I friggin' love Taco Bell. Nothing smacks harder than a Crunchwrap Supreme after a night at the bar, but you may want to reconsider your favorite order after you hear what this former Taco Bell employee has to say about the shredded chicken.

TikToker @momofstacy claims that the shredded chicken is made up of all the pieces of chicken that "you don't want to eat" and also promises that "eventually you will get a bone." Yummy.

She also said something about the steak being rather gelatinous. I don't know what everyone is expecting from fast food steak, but top-notch doesn't happen for $7. It should be no surprise it isn't a ribeye.

She also pointed out that you always have the option to substitute shredded chicken for grilled chicken -- something I've never really thought about doing, but perhaps I'll make the switch next time I get the craving for a Baja Blast with a side of explosive diarrhea.

Do you see yourself switching up your order the next time you go to Taco Bell? If you've ever worked at a Taco Bell and have some insight into the chicken situation, please leave your opinion in the comments below. We'd love to know if there is any merit to her video or not.

Now, who's up for some Doritos Locos Tacos and a Chalupa Cravings Box? I'll meet you there. This TikTok hasn't changed how I feel about Taco Bell one bit. I'll take my chances with bones.