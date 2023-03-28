Video Shows Guys Stealing a Ton of Beer from Texas Convenience Store

Damn, that’s a lot of beer.

Don’t get me wrong, I’m not condoning the actions of the guys in the below video, but I have to admit that I chuckled a bit when I watched it. I mean, it’s one thing to try and dash with a 12-pack or a case of beer, but we’re talking about some next-level beer thievery here.

They had clearly thought the beer run out in advance as there was no license plate on the front and only paper tags on the back. The only thing that is strange as many people on Twitter are pointing out is that they weren’t wearing masks.

Someone asked me if I thought there were people out there who actually wanted to wear masks while we were in the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic. My response was that I could see criminals being big fans of mask mandates.

And even though we’re beyond all of that, I still see people wearing masks all the time and no one bats an eye when a person wearing a mask walks into a convenience store. So when I watch those guys try to hide their faces when they know they’re being filmed, I wonder why they didn’t take the time to throw on a couple of masks.

Anyway, they better enjoy that beer. Because with the amount of attention the video is getting online, it probably won’t be long before they’re behind bars.

