Walmart Plans To Expand Drone Delivery In Texas

If one thing the pandemic showed us is that being around people in stores is overrated. Seriously, you dread going to the store now don't you? Folks acting crazy, lines are long and don't get me started on the price of everything. Seems like the better option is to stay at home and let everything come to you. If you're feeling like me, then you'll love what Walmart is getting ready to do in Texas!

Walmart on Tuesday plans to expand its drone delivery service to 34 sites in six states by the end of the year.

In a growing trend amongst retailers, Walmart announced that they would be expanding its drone delivery service with a goal to deliver 1 million packages via drone in a calendar year. To reach that goal they are partnering with the DroneUp delivery network and will add 34 sites by the end the year, providing the potential to reach 4 million U.S. households across six states – Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Texas, Utah and Virginia. No word yet on where exactly in Texas drone delivery will be available.

Drones will deliver anything they can handle, up to 10 pounds.

According to their website, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m., customers will be able to order from tens of thousands of eligible items, such as Tylenol, diapers and hot dog buns, for delivery by air in as little as 30 minutes. For a delivery fee of $3.99, customers can order items totaling up to 10 pounds.

Walmart packages aren’t the only thing the drones will deliver.

Walmart went on to add that DroneUp will offer local businesses and municipalities aerial drone solutions in areas like insurance, emergency response and real estate. For example, a local construction agency can work with DroneUp to monitor on-site job progress through aerial drone photography.

You'll Be Surprised At What The Top Item Being Delivered So Far Is.

The retailer says that they have completed hundreds of deliveries within a matter of months across their existing hubs and found one surprising tidbit. They initially thought customers would use the service for emergency items, but found that people are just lazy and use it for sheer convenience, like a quick fix for a weeknight meal. Case in point: The top-selling item at one of our current hubs is Hamburger Helper.

