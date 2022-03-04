Last year Parker McCollum headlined our 7th annual sold out Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival in Tyler, TX. Two years before that he was a big part of the inaugural Koe Wetzel's Incredible Music Festival that we took to Lindale, TX. Before that though, before any of that, the Conroe native was already on the path to superstardom.

In May The Lime Stone Kid will play a stadium show with one of country music's biggest stars, Eric Church. Later this month he will return to his ol' stomping grounds to make his RODEOHOUSTON debut.

He's gotta No. 1 single, and another one in the chamber. He's played the daytime and late night shows. He's even played the Grand Ole Opry.

What's next? The accolades.

Today McCollum gotta call from fellow Texan Miranda Lambert on Zoom to let him know that he won the Academy of Country Music's New Male Vocalist of The Year.

Who else has won the award? Over the past two decades several now superstars won New Artist trophies including Keith Urban, Dierks Bentley, Carrie Underwood, and even Miranda Lambert herself in 2008.

McCollum released his major-label debut album, Gold Chain Cowboy, last summer. The album features what became his first Billboard No. 1 “Pretty Heart,” and his current Top 10 radio smash "To Be Loved By You."

Looks like The Kid is setting up for a long beautiful career.

Download the Radio Texas, LIVE! ANDROID, or IOS app, and use it to stream Parker McCollum and all the rest of your favorites without commercial interruption. Be sure to give my podcast a listen, Buddy Logan's Aircheck is available to stream or download everywhere that fine podcasts can be found.

First-Ever 3D Printed Home in Austin, TX, Dubbed 'House Zero' From prosthetics, to organs, and guns to now homes, 3D printing has become a giant step forward for humankind. If you missed the news, this week the first-ever 3D home was unveiled in Austin, TX, and we've got your first look at it.