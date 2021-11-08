WATCH: Louisiana State Fair Shooting This Weekend Leaves One Boy Critically Wounded

It was a scary night at The Louisiana State Fair this past Saturday as gunshots rang out sending attendees running for cover, and leaving one boy critically wounded.

Just after 9 p.m. on Saturday night police responded to gunshots at The Louisiana State Fair in Shreveport.

A TikTok video, that you can see below, captures the sound of one gunshot and shows the immediate aftermath as attendees run for cover, and at least one parent who was understandably angry that this was happening around children.

"They don’t know if it is gang-related yet, but there were some conversations about some gang signs being done," Shreveport Councilman Jerry Bowman told WCNT. “I think this will stop some people from coming to the fair. I hate to say that. I wish it wouldn’t. But this will definitely stop some people from coming to the fair.”

According to WWLTV, "a male juvenile was shot once in the abdomen and taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Shreveport officials told reporters that the child was in surgery Saturday night."

Soon after the shooting, and into Sunday, Twitter and social media was full of residents expressing anger about this happening.

Everett W Ray tweeted: "#Shreveport #Louisiana had to Close the #StateFair Tonight due to a Shooting! You are not safe anywhere in Shreveport!

And, as you'd expect, the shooting deterred people from going at all.

Erin Michelle (@SkinnyInTheCity) tweeted: "Had plans to take my niece & nephew to the Louisiana State Fair today. My niece woke up early to tells us she doesn’t want to go anymore bc they were shooting at the fair last night. Pensive face."

You can see the TikTok, that has since gone viral, that captures one gunshot and the aftermath below:

