Is It Legal for Neighbors to Record You in Texas?
(KNUE-FM) It seems essential to consider whether your nosy neighbor can legally record you on video. Although I love the convenience and access our smartphones provide these days, there's one thing that bothers me daily.
Everyone has a camera. In their hand. At (almost) all times.
In the past, your nosy neighbor may have spied on you and your family by peeking through a curtain or pretending to check on you to see who your visitor was.
Granted, celebrity types have had paparazzi following them around for years. But these days, all of us could be videoed at any time.
It's a little bit strange to consider. I wonder if all of us have a little more anxiety that we're not even aware of because of it.
But anyway, the question is...
When Neighbor Videoing Is Legal
Is it LEGAL for your neighbor to record you on video in Texas?
As long as you are in public view, yep.
Creepy? For sure. Illegal, though? Nope.
That means if you're outside in public view, they are within their rights to video you.
You know what's even weirder and may inspire you to get blinds and curtains immediately?
It's legal to video you in your yard or even through windows that are visible from the street — as long as they're not aimed explicitly through the blinds like with some zooming apparatus, and they're videoing from a public place like the sidewalk or street.
WEIRD.
What other ways can your neighbor legally video you?
What Areas Can Be Recorded?
Security cameras focused on open spaces or property lines you share with others are legal. Here's a helpful video on the subject from the County Office Property YouTube Channel:
Drone Surveillance in Texas
Someone can also fly a drone over your property, so long as they aren't violating FAA guidelines.
READ MORE: Can Someone Legally Fly a Drone Over Your Property in Texas?
What the Law Clearly Prohibits
However, it's not all open season. Some things that are NOT legal?
Things they CAN'T legally do?
Nosy neighbors, or random strangers for that matter, with telephoto lenses are not allowed to peep inside your house, nor are they allowed to trespass on your property to get footage, thank heavens.
They aren't allowed to record without consent from at least one party. That means you can't eavesdrop on your private conversation while recording.
And thank goodness, it is illegal for them to use any captured footage to harass, blackmail, or exploit you in any way.
What to Do If You Feel Targeted
Sadly, it's a reality many of us have had to deal with, or may at some point.
If you think a neighbor or someone else is crossing the line and invading your privacy in violation of the law, be sure to document what's happening and reach out to law enforcement.
Also, consider installing your own security cameras, security lights, or even extra fencing.
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