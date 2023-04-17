Watch Parker McCollum Sing Tim McGraw’s No. 1 Smash ‘Don’t Take The Girl’

Parker McCollum is gearing up for the release of his second major-label album this next month. The album will feature 15 tracks, including his current single, "Handle on You." The new project titled, Never Enough, is out on May 12th.

But while we all wait for new music from The Lime Stone Kid, let;s go back to summer of '20 when he dropped an epic-early-morning Tim McGraw cover of "Don't Take The Girl." Man, what a great song. I was 13-years-old when this one came out to radio, and even then it had me chopping onions.

The song was written by Larry Johnson and Craig Martin, and it became McGraw's fifth radio single, and his first-ever No. 1 single on the Hot Country Songs chart.

McCollum does the song justice, no doubt.

