Watch Terrifying Moments after Shreveport Woman’s Car Is Shot Up

Watch this terrifying video just moments after a Shreveport woman's car is shot up while she was driving at Youree and Bert Kouns Saturday night.

via Facebook

Zuniga Mosley McGee says her children were in the car heading East on Bert Kouns and as she was prepared to turn left onto Youree Drive, dozens of shots rang out at about 10:30pm. Her back window was shot out and her car was shot several times. She waited nearby with other motorists until police arrived on the scene.

There are reports that two teenagers were shot nearby in the parking lot of the Tinseltown theater at Bert Kouns and Millicent Way. Police were involved in a chase and eventually caught up with a suspect.

We will update this story as more information is released.

