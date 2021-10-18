WATCH: Texas Police Officers Rescue Unconscious Man from Burning Car

This is what heroes do. Today one man is alive because of the courageous actions of two of Garland's finest. And, man, just the urgency in the officer's voice is enough to get you choked up.

While this video will certainly be disturbing to many to watch -- what amazing footage. Two police officers from the Garland Police Department are garnering national attention after body cam footage documented them rescuing an unconscious man from a burning car.

“With only seconds left, the officers desperately pulled the unconscious man out of the burning car before it became fully engulfed, we are very proud of these officers for their quick response and heroic acts," wrote the department.

From the Garland Police Department Facebook: "This morning, just before 3:00 am, Garland Police Officers responded to a single-vehicle accident that occurred on Forest Lane in front of the Garland Police Department. The passenger was ejected and the vehicle immediately caught on fire."

Luckily the officers arrived when they did. The post goes on to elaboarte on the dire situation.

"The officers observed one unconscious person still inside the vehicle. Body-cam video captures the officers fighting through the intense heat while the fire quickly overtook the vehicle. With only seconds left, the officers desperately pulled the unconscious man out of the burning car before it became fully engulfed."

There's a word for what these men are: heroes. I can only hope that if any of us were ever in a similar situation that there is someone, like these men, willing to put their own lives on the line to rescue me or you.

