Good news, "The Snap" didn't kill Iron Man. I repeat Iron Man is alive. He just moved to Britain and joined the Royal Marines. But seriously, guys. Is this who'll be replacing Robert Downey Jr. in the MCU?

Gravity Industries has released a video that displays the future of boarding ships at sea, and that's just the tip of the iceberg, This is wild, y'all. It looks like a movie. The video is from a Maritime Boarding Operation exercise from the Royal Marines, and I'm just tryna figure out how I can test out one of these puppies.

"The vision with the Jet Suit is to provide extremely rapid access to any part of the target vessel, instantly freeing up hands to bear a weapon, and even retaining the capability to relocate on target or self-exfiltrate," Gravity Industries said in a news release.

As pointed out by Interesting Engineering the suit, obviously, "provides an alternative to using a helicopter and fast-roping which is a method that leaves the marines vulnerable to attacks and significantly slows down the exercise. The jet suit allows the marines to fly over the boats and land on the ship quickly, swiftly, and with precision."

From the Wikipedia page, The Corps of Royal Marines is an amphibious light infantry and also one of the five fighting arms of the Royal Navy. Oh also, they can now fly.

2021 wild, y'all.