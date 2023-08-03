Looking For Something To Do? Here Are 12 East Texas Weekend Activities
Yes, we all know that it is hot in Tyler, Texas. Temperatures this weekend appear as if they are going to remain in the low 100s. However, there is a glimmer of hope on the horizon thanks to a slight chance of rain coming Monday and Tuesday, but until then we have to endure and continue to hydrate and listen to our bodies.
While we cross our fingers and pray for some relief from the heat, life will go on and we'll get out there and endure it for as long as we can. We'll be out there at the pool or waterpark or wherever doing as much as we can during these final days of summer before school begins (if it hasn't already for you).
Then if you're not at the pool, you're probably thinking about back-to-school shopping and there are few opportunities to receive some school supplies for free this weekend from various organizations across East Texas.
Here are some things that are happening around East Texas this weekend for you and the family to enjoy.
For more details on any of the events, simply click or tap on the event name to be redirected to the official event page.
2023 School Is Cool
Thursday - 4:30p - 7p
Brookshire Conference Center - Tyler
This is the 10th year for this event as kids and families get ready to head back to school. Children may be able to receive a free backpack with school supplies and receive immunizations if they are required for school enrollment.
Back To School Party
Friday 10a - 2p
Legacy At Jacksonville - Jacksonville
Saying goodbye to summer with a blowout for you and your friends. Have fun in the sun on the water slide and enjoy some bbq too.
Canton First Monday Trade Days
Thursday - Sunday - sun up to sun down
First Monday Trade Days Center - Canton
Shop for anything and everything under the sun at the world's largest flea market. Satisfy your appetite with some unique foods as you find those unique finds that you didn't know you needed.
Tara Winery Harvest Festival
Saturday 7a - 12n
Tara Vineyard & Winery - Athens
It's Black Spanish Grapes harvest time in Athens. This festival includes teams who'll harvest some grapes and could be rewarded with sangria, wine, food, and more. The winery will offer tours of the facility, sample tastings, and your chance to stomp some grapes.
Coffee & Cars
Saturday 7:30a - 10:30a
downtown square - Gilmer
Come out and check out some classic cars and mingle with a cup of coffee in hand - or iced tea at this point! There will be live music, door prizes, and more.
Dog Days Of Summer
Saturday 10a - 12n
Longview Swim Center - Longvivew
Bring your four-legged furry friend out to the Longview Swim Center for a fun morning of splashing and swimming in the pool. This is a free event and proof of vaccination is required for entry.
Back 2 Shool @ Begrfeld Park
Saturday 12n - 4p
Bergfeld Park - Tyler
Here's another opportunity to receive free school supplies for your school-aged children and this event will also feature a bake sale too.
Back To School Bash
Saturday 1p - 3p
Kid City USA - Canton
This free school supply giveaway event in Canton will also feature snacks for the kids, face painting, and arts and crafts activities.
Back To School Extravaganza
Saturday 2p - 7p
Poynor Civic Center - Poynor
This event will give out school supplies starter packs and backpacks to those students in need of a backpack. Local vendors and food trucks will be on site along with free hotdogs, chips, and drinks too.
Saturday Night Stand-Up Comedy
Saturday @ 8:30p
Rose City Comedy - Tyler
Comedian Dave Jay will be headlining the set Saturday night. There is an admission charge for this event.
Grease Sing-A-Long
Saturday @ 7p
Liberty Hall - Tyler
Dress in your best 50s attire and poodle skirt and sing along to every single song as the movie plays on the big screen. There is an admission fee for this event.
Footloose
Thurday - Sunday @ 7:30p
Tyler Civic Theatre Center - Tyler
The big-screen movie comes to life on the civic theatre stage. There is an admission fee for this event.