7 Exciting East Texas Events For This Weekend – Fairs, Haunted Houses & More

For those looking for cooler fall temperatures, it appears you'll be waiting for at least another week because summer-like temperatures and humidity still hold East Texas. Many East Texans are looking forward to cooler temperatures so they can get out and enjoy some fantastic weekend events without feeling like they've spent a lot of time in a sauna!

With summer-like temperatures in the forecast for this weekend, it'll still be bearable so that you can get out there and enjoy several of the fun family-centered events and fairs that are planned for this weekend.

Here's a look at this weekend's events in East Texas.

For more information on any of these events, simply click or tap on the event name to be redirected to their official event page or website.

today - Sunday

East Texas State Fairgrounds @ Rose Complex - Tyler

This is the final weekend of this year's fair and it's packed with entertainment. There's a stunt show, sea lion splash, and butterfly exhibit along with other shows plus live music, exhibits, a marketplace, rides, livestock shows, arts and crafts exhibits, and carnival food. Then there's the midway and all the carnival rides too!

today - Saturday

Titus County Civic Center - Mt. Pleasant

This fair features a livestock show, numerous contests, commercial exhibits, youth academic contests, carnival rides, food and musical entertainment.

today - Sunday

Canton First Monday Trade Days grounds - Canton

This is the world's largest monthly flea market that has a little bit of something for everyone. There's plenty of shopping, music and food. Bring your comfortable walking shoes, some cash or credit card and an appetite too!

today - October 31st

various locations throughout East Texas

Spooky season is here and many East Texas haunted houses are opening up this weekend for the season. Tap or click on the Haunted Houses name and we'll take you to our list of haunted houses around East Texas!

Saturday @ 7a

Village At Cumberland Park - Tyler

This is a 5k run/walk along with a 1-mile walk for all ages. Your participation makes a real difference in the lives of men and families fighting prostate cancer. Your presence at the run/walk will show the love to patients, and help provide emotional and financial support for men and families in their time of need.

Pumpkin Patch Fun

Lane's Chapel UMC

Old Jacksonville Hwy. - Tyler

Pumpkin Patch at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church

College Ave - Henderson

