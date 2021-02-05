What St. Jude Means to Michael Gibson

My first St. Jude radiothon with KNUE was in 2001. At that time, I had not heard of the hospital. And to be honest, I didn't really understand the scope of what St. Jude Children's Research Hospital did. Then, in 2003, I made my first trip to Memphis and got to see first hand what St. Jude does.

Holy cow. It's called a hospital but it sure didn't feel like it. It felt more like a daycare or a school. Ceiling tiles made to look like clouds, rooms with a jungle theme, rooms with an ocean theme, patients being lead around the hallways in little red wagons.

I have even had the privilege to meet a couple of the patients. I can tell you that I will never have the spirit or strength these kids have. These kids are not at St. Jude to lose their fight, they are there to beat whatever it is they have.

The doctors and researchers are there winning small battles every day to find the ultimate cure for childhood cancers. They are even working on treatments for sickle cell disease, HIV/Aids, flu and many more.

To describe this place as amazing is an understatement. What makes it even more astounding it's done without a single penny out of pocket from the family. It's because of you becoming a Partner In Hope. All we can do is ask. Call 800-592-3488 to make a $19 a month commitment to join the fight against childhood cancer.

Thank you so much from all of us at 101.5 KNUE, prattmodularhomes.com and the kids of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital for lending your support.