New This Season You Can Eat Texas’ Favorite Burger At Globe Life Field

It's as Texan as apple pie is American. And beginning this season when you head to Arlington, TX, to watch your defending World Series champs play ball you'll be able to enjoy a #1 with cheese and a milkshake.

Sadly, it won't open in time for Opening Day tomorrow, but beginning on April 5th, you'll be able to sit down with a Whataburger burger at Texas Rangers games.

The iconic Texas brand will join Golden Chick, Hurtado Barbecue, Plucker's, and Bahama Buck's Shaved Ice as a few of the restaurant offerings now at Globe Life Field concessions.

Haters will say it's owned by Yankees up north, which is true. But I'll tell you what, I still enjoy a delicious burger from Whataburger, regardless of who owns it.

Here's what you need to know: "The iconic Texas-based burger chain known for its bold flavors and Goodness 24/7 has a new location at Globe Life Field near Section 105. The ballpark outpost will feature many of the beloved brand's classic menu items, including the #1 Whataburger – made with a toasted 5-inch bun, 100% fresh never-frozen beef patty, Original Mustard, lettuce, tomato, and pickles, as well as Whataburger's golden French Fries, crispy Onion Rings and creamy Shakes."

I'm in.

The Texas Rangers begin their run toward a second consecutive title with their first game of the regular season on Thursday night (March 28). They'll be at home taking on the Chicago Cubs, the first pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

