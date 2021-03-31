Whataburger Thanks Employees With $98 Million in Bonuses

Get our free mobile app

Whataburger joins HEB and Chick-fil-A as an example of how to take care of their employees. The Whataburger and HEB names are not only symbols of Texas but show the rest of the country how this is how you show employees appreciation. As reported by prnewswire.com, Whataburger has awarded more than $90 million in bonuses to its employees in thanks for their extraordinary service during the pandemic and severe winter weather across its 10-state footprint. Whataburger employees also received Extra Mile bonuses, emergency pay, and a doubling of their 401(k) plan matching for 2020. The announcement was made by Whataburger CEO Ed Nelson in a company press release.

Nelson goes on to say in the press release, "The past year reshaped how we live, work and play, with the restaurant and hospitality industry being heavily impacted by the pandemic and this year's crippling winter storms. We are so humbled and grateful for the loyalty of our customers during this time," he said. "And we wanted to help ensure that our family members and their families were taken care of and thank them for continuing to go the extra mile to serve our guests with great Pride, Care and Love. Our Family Members and guests are the foundation of our success, and we are grateful for both."

To add the bonuses, the company will also enhance their compensation plan which gives operating partners the opportunity to bring home six figures annually, including bonus potential of up to 150% of their target incentive.

Whataburger and H-E-B continue to make sure Texas is well taken care of. Now it's time for a Patty Melt Combo add grilled jalapenos.