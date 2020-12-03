What’s The One Item You Didn’t Realize Was Expensive Until You Became an Adult?

SIphotography
There's a meme going around on Facebook right now that has me in stitches asking, 'What's the one item you didn't realize was expensive until you became an adult?'

Bras - Steve Castello brought this item up and he's right. It almost makes me glad Victoria's Secret doesn't carry my size. Almost.

Toilet Paper and Paper Products - Who could have foreseen a global pandemic?

Mattresses - I saw several people mention mattresses and let's face it, you spend a third of your life on a mattress if you sleep an average of eight hours a night. It makes sense to spend money on something the affects so many areas of your life, but dang!!!

Gas - Remember when you thought being able to drive meant freedom and escape? Sure, until you have to refill that tank!

Vehicles - Did you know that they offer eight year loans now on vehicles? That's crazy for an item that depreciates so quickly. Think about it. If you finance a vehicle for eight years, that almost a third of the average thirty year mortgage for something you'll pay off and replace how many times over the years while ideally a home will last you a lifetime.

Bills - I saw this listed several times, too. There's a reason why your parents told you to close the door so you wouldn't air condition the entire neighborhood or not to leave every light in the house on.

Diapers - For real! I mean seriously, you poop in them!

What's the one item you didn't realize was expensive until you became an adult? We can't wait to hear what you have to say!

