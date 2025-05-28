Thanks to an astute drug-sniffing dog, over 45 pounds of cocaine has been confiscated along the Texas - Mexico border.

20-year-old woman was arrested yesterday morning after she allegedly tried to smuggle bundles of cocaine hidden in her car.

In what would be a strange attempt to misdirect authorities as to what the bundles contained, they were each labeled "Conejos," which as we all know is Spanish for rabbits.

Texas Woman Busted With 'White Rabbits' At Mexican Border

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, CBP officers working at the Bridge of the Americas seized 19 cocaine bundles-- a total of 45.2 pounds-- after they were found inside the paneling of a 2016 Hyundai Elantra crossing into El Paso from Juarez. CBP said they were first alerted by a drug-sniffing dog and then confirmed the finding after an X-ray scan.

Once again, more drugs were effectively removed from the street thanks to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the federal agency responsible for managing and controlling the nation's borders and ports of entry.

These agents are tasked with enforcing our customs and immigration laws, protecting agricultural interests, and facilitating international trade. They guard nearly 7,000 miles of land bordering Canada and Mexico, and 2,000 miles of coastal waters surrounding the Florida peninsula and off the coast of Southern California.

CBP's mission includes preventing illegal entry of people and contraband, while also ensuring the safe and legal flow of goods and people across the U.S. border.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection was established on March 1, 2003, in the Directorate for Border and Transportation Security, Department of Homeland Security.