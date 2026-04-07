(Tyler, Texas) - The weather can get pretty tricky this time of year in East Texas. We can have days of heavy rain mixed with some large hail. During the summer, anything that's not covered gets baked in the sun.

Depending on where your vehicles are parked, they could face the full brunt of the weather. That's where having a garage comes in handy. You can roll your vehicle inside and have it protected from the adverse weather. For others, they may simply have a carport outside that can also protect a vehicle just without the walls.

How to Legally Add a Carport to Your Home

The answer to this isn't cut and dry (mysanantonio.com). Every city has their own regulations and codes for adding a structure to a piece of property. What is consistent throughout Texas is that carports are considered permanent structures when they're bolted to the ground or to a concrete slab.

Also, in Texas, a carport is considered a structure that has a roof and at least two open sides. If you add a third wall, the carport becomes a garage and will fall under whatever regulations your city has for garages. Remember, too, that those temporary carports you can buy at Home Depot or Lowe's will be considered carports once they're anchored to the ground.

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What to Do Before Adding a Carport to Your Home

The best thing to do is check with your city. You will need to know what the city's specifications are for a carport or garage. You'll also need to apply for a permit to add the carport to your home.

It's better to check with your city before you build so you don't face any penalties later.

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