Who Is Breland? 5 Things You Need to Know

Breland isn’t about to be just another Black one-hit wonder in country music. True, similar to Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road" in 2019, the New Jersey-born singer's “My Truck” was a platinum-selling smash in 2020; however, when your songwriting and production chops are as tremendous as Breland’s are, the potential for numerous forthcoming hits is evident and noteworthy.

Ask everyone from Sam Hunt to Lauren Alaina (among others) about this breakout star’s work ethic and talent. Their recent work with him has undeniable, earworm-y pop-country crossover potential.

Keep reading to learn more about this multi-hyphenate singer-songwriter and potential superstar:

