Who’s Going To Be Rushing Out To Get The iPhone 12?

Apple's announcements of the newest iPhone models are always a big deal. The people from Apple go out of their way to show off the newest specs and features that are part of the iPhone. Today's announcement was no different.

Mark's Disclaimer: As someone that likes tech, I enjoy reading into all this. If you don't like tech much, you may want to stop reading...

Today, they unveiled the iPhone 12, and the iPhone 12 Mini. Apparently, just from the bit of reading I did, they're bringing some pretty big innovations forward. According to the official Apple press release, they have optimized the new phone for what they say is "the broadest 5G coverage worldwide." There's also a new advanced dual-camera system on it, they've got a new screen design, the screens are more durable...and the list goes on.

But, another thing I noticed is the price tag.

According to the release, the iPhone 12 will start out at $799, and the iPhone Mini will start out at $699. I don't know about you, but that doesn't sound like an unreasonable cost to me. I fully expected those prices to be much higher than that.

Pre-orders for the iPhone 12 start this week - October 16th, to be exact - and are supposed to be available as early as next week - October 23rd. The pre-orders for the iPhone 12 Mini start on Friday, November 6th, and are supposed to be available starting on Friday, November 13th.

So, who's ready to go out and order one? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!