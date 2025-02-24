This is huge for Texas, y'all.

Did you hear about Apple's $500 BILLION investment in U.S. Tech? Not only will this be significant across the nation, but could make a real impact here in Texas.

How so?

This plan was unveiled just today after a recent conversation between President Donald Trump and Apple CEO Tim Cook.

Apple is already expanding its presence in Texas and is planning to construct a 'new server manufacturing facility in Houston, Texas, where Apple and Foxconn will produce servers for Apple's Private Cloud Compute system. The 250,000-square-foot facility is scheduled to open next year,' according to MacRumors.

That means thousands of new jobs will be created for Texans and this bring major growth to our state.

Get our free mobile app

Apple will also be pumping more money in semiconductor development, clean energy, and AI, all of which are thought to have a big impact here in Texas.

apple tech texas This is huge for Texas.

Canva loading...

Here's the thing, Texas is sitting in a pretty position here and is likely to benefit. With this new focus from Apple on research, development, and manufacturing, it means the jobs that will be created are likely to be high-paying and will help support local economies across the state.

While this may be more interesting to some than others, this push toward more sustainable, or 'greener,' practices will have a positive effect, helping Texas lead the way in both technology and clean energy.

This new investment from Apple is a HUGE deal.

Why?

It's not only the money that will be brought into Texas. It's also about giving Texans new career opportunities. GAME-CHANGING career opportunities. The kinds of careers that drive innovation and ensure that Texas continues to be a major force in the ever-changing tech world in the years ahead.

Tips to Avoid IRS Scams During Tax Season There are so many scams going on around tax season trying to steal your refund check, here are some tips to make sure you don't become a victim. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins