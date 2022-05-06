Why Do East Texas Chocolate Donuts Taste Like They Come From A Nail Salon?

Get our free mobile app

I'm glad to know it's just not my tastebuds that are having an issue, apparently, others in East Texas are tasting the same thing I am.

Waking up on a Saturday morning and making a trip to the donut store is almost a ritualistic thing. Starting the weekend off with a hot glazed donut, powdered donut holes, chocolate-covered eclairs, and an apple fritter is the best way to get the weekend going. As you can tell I really enjoy donuts, except I'm having a hard time adjusting and getting over how the chocolate tastes on any donut - regular, cake, eclair, donut holes - it has a weird taste to it.

I happened to stumble across someone making the same comment in a Facebook group. I am relieved to know that this chemical, almost nail salon type of taste isn't just hitting my tastebuds. At first, I thought it was this particular donut shop I was going to, but when I switched I noticed the same kind of off-putting chocolate taste in their chocolate donuts too. It's only the chocolate topping that has the weird flavor, all the other donuts taste just fine.

After reading through many comments from this Longview group, I knew this was happening all across East Texas. Many East Texans agree with me, there is a very acetone smell and taste to some of these chocolate donuts. Many reveal where the chocolate tastes better and where the worst flavor is along with some people offering up some explanations on why they taste the way they do.

One group member believes the reason the chocolate covering tastes the way it does is because of the use of "wild yeast and oxidation to the chocolate frosting causing fermentation that produces a chemical that smells like acetone."

While another person says the packaging is to blame.

Then there was this comment left by a retired health inspector.

Like many others leaving comments in this group, I too, have quit purchasing the chocolate-covered donuts because I don't want to take the chance of getting a funky-tasting donut! I've since switched to the maple eclair or the strawberry frosted and sprinkle donut! Then if you want a good chocolate-covered donut, you can always do this!

