Why Does This Camera Drone Have Over 17,000 Reviews?

When searching online for a camera drone, this one jumped out because of the sheer number of people talking about it. What in the world could warrant over 17,800 reviews? Apparently a pretty dang good drone for the price!

Professionals and hobbyists alike love this drone because it is so user-friendly. It has easy controls, smart voice compatibility and an altitude hold function that lets it hover effortlessly for amazingly steady shots.

Connect your smartphone or use the included remote for easy flight control. It's even VR headset compatible so you can really get into the footage! And it's extremely durable. Beginners raved about how no matter their skill level, this drone could take a lick and keep on flying no problem thanks to the propeller protection.

All footage is stored on a micro sd card, so be sure to pick one up for all the amazing video you're about to capture!

