Electronic Essentials to Beat Those Back to School Blues

Back to school season is in full swing and just like everything else that's happened this year, it seems a bit weirder than usual. Whether you're going to be off-site, on-site or a mix of the two, these electronics and accessories will come in handy for tackling that courseload while keeping you calm, connected and productive.

You’re guaranteed to get all of your work done while receiving endless compliments with the affordable, capable and highly noticeable Acer Chromebook Spin 11. The 360° hinge lets you rotate the device to any angle, creating a notebook, stand-up display, tent or tablet while the Chrome OS ensures that it’s fast and responsive at all times. If you’re looking for something a bit more powerful and traditional the Acer Aspire 5 Slim Laptop is another reliable choice that easily fits any budget.

Working with two screens may sound like a lot but, oh man, is it life-changing! Up your productivity with this sleek and portable dual-screen accessory that makes multitasking a breeze. Simply attach it to the back of any laptop (yes, any! It works with Windows, MacBook and even with desktop PCs with a separate kickstand) and get to working and presenting like you never have before!

This unassuming little wireless mouse is powerful, portable, stylish and most importantly ridiculously affordable! It’s ergonomic design and super-quiet mouse click make it a dream to work with and it comes with a tiny nano receiver that plugs into any computer’s USB port for plug-and-play simplicity. Plus, the receiver stows neatly inside the mouse when not in use so you’ll (most likely) never lose it.

Kiss that ever-growing pile of random chargers goodbye thanks to SHARGE, the world’s smallest three-port wall charger. With an impressive 65 watts you can easily charge your laptop, tablet and smartphone all at once making this the only charger you’ll ever need. It’s small enough to fit into your jeans’ coin pocket and weighs in at 0.26lb so you can literally take it anywhere and never have to worry about a dying device interrupting your workflow.

Stay focused on what you're listening to thanks to these active noise-canceling Bluetooth headphones. With significant noise reduction for crowded, busy areas and 30hrs of playtime on a single charge, these headphones are a must-have for college coeds on-the-go. If you're on the market for some high-quality Bluetooth headphones for kids age 4+ the LilGadgets Untangled PRO headphones come with SharePort, built-in mic and an affordable price tag.

I can admit that I’m kind of old school when it comes to taking notes and making lists but I know I’m not entirely alone here and that's why the Rocketbook is an awesome tool for learning in the digital. Endlessly reusable, this smart notebook provides the classic pen and paper experience but is connected to all cloud services so you can blast your notes to Google Drive, Dropbox, iCloud or anywhere else your heart desires.

Pretty sure that most of us have realized how subpar built-in laptop cameras and microphones are over the past six months, making a quality webcam a wise back to school purchase. This easy to use high def webcam is plug-and-play, has 360° rotation and a built-in mic with noise cancellation so you can always be seen and heard whether you're attending a virtual lecture or on a Zoom call with your family. If you're looking for more bells and whistles, the PAPALOOK PA452 WebCam with Microphone is a bit more expensive but comes highly recommended.

