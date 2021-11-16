Why You Won’t Be Able To Get Chick-Fil-A In Tyler For Christmas

While everyone is going to gather around the table for the holidays some of us who aren't inclined to cooking, will be searching for fast food options especially during the Christmas weekend. But get ready to scratch at least one option off the list.

Popular chicken chain Chick-Fil-A has announced that all their employees will be getting Christmas weekend off this year since Christmas Day falls on Saturday December 24th this year. Since they are already closed on Sundays anyway, this will make it a 2 day weekend for them.

That means you won't be able to get the "Lord's Chicken" for Christmas this year as the trend of giving folks off during the holidays continues to grow in America.

They are the first and only chain that we know of right now that will be shut down for the Christmas weekend and chances are that they won't be the last. All 2,600 locations will open back up on December 27th.

You can at least start the NEW YEAR off right because they plan on being open on New Years Eve and New Years Day. But if you and the fam still have to get your Chick Fix on Christmas weekend, might I suggest a few of these Tik Tok hacks that you can make before Christmas gets here like a Waffle Fries Mac N Cheese Sandwich.

