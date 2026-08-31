Buc-ee’s Fan’s Reactions About Building in California Went as Expected
(Terrell, Texas) - The Holy Trinity of Texas is Whataburger, H-E-B and Buc-ee's. All three of these brands started in Texas. So many Texans take pride in knowing they originated in our country...I mean...state. Whataburger has great burgers, H-E-B is a unique grocery shopping experience and Buc-ee's is a must stop for any road trip.
Lately, Buc-ee's has been taking over road trip pit stops in other states like Missouri and Colorado. However, there seems to be one state that Buc-ee's will never build, California. Buc-ee's fans had a lot to say about this and so does the CEO.
Buc-ee's Expansion Across the United States
Buc-ee's has been building outside of Texas for a while now. The company has opened massive locations in Florida, Alabama and Tennessee and will soon have locations in some northern and mid-western areas. The closest location to us in East Texas would be in Terrell.
That location made the Interstate 20 - Highway 80 split a major hot spot. Since that Buc-ee's opened, a hotel, a shopping center and even a theater have opened in that multiple square mile area. Buc-ee's has been a big economic boom there.
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The One State That May Never See a Buc-ee's
However, there seems to be one state that will never get a Buc-ee's. While it's kinda sad to hear that people there will never get to enjoy the experience that is Buc-ee's, I think many of us would be in agreement with some of the answers to the question "When is Bucces coming to California?"
That is the question that was proposed in the "Buc-ees Lovers" Facebook group. Oh boy did this get a response from fans. First off, California doesn't have as many gas pumps in the entire state as Buc-ee's has in one location. Second, people wouldn't have any money to spend inside after filling up on $7 a gallon gas. Third, California people are not fun enough to enjoy what Buc-ee's is. So no, I don't believe Buc-ee's will ever build in California.
Buc-ee's Building in Blue States
Recently, Buc-ee's President, Arch "Beaver" Aplin III, said (foxbusiness.com),
We have a lot of opportunities. We're growing. We're building in a lot of places. But when you find a conservative business-friendly state with a phenomenal workforce, it makes a difference.
He criticized states that did not appreciate the values of Buc-ee's. Aplin doesn't want to waste his time forcing his brand into a state that won't accept his stores. It seems California would be one of those states.
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Responses to Wanting a Buc-ee's in California
Gallery Credit: Buc-ees Lovers Facebook Group
13 Great Locations to Add a Buc-ee's in East Texas
Gallery Credit: Google Maps