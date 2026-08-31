(Terrell, Texas) - The Holy Trinity of Texas is Whataburger, H-E-B and Buc-ee's. All three of these brands started in Texas. So many Texans take pride in knowing they originated in our country...I mean...state. Whataburger has great burgers, H-E-B is a unique grocery shopping experience and Buc-ee's is a must stop for any road trip.

Lately, Buc-ee's has been taking over road trip pit stops in other states like Missouri and Colorado. However, there seems to be one state that Buc-ee's will never build, California. Buc-ee's fans had a lot to say about this and so does the CEO.

Buc-ee's Expansion Across the United States

Buc-ee's has been building outside of Texas for a while now. The company has opened massive locations in Florida, Alabama and Tennessee and will soon have locations in some northern and mid-western areas. The closest location to us in East Texas would be in Terrell.

That location made the Interstate 20 - Highway 80 split a major hot spot. Since that Buc-ee's opened, a hotel, a shopping center and even a theater have opened in that multiple square mile area. Buc-ee's has been a big economic boom there.

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The One State That May Never See a Buc-ee's

However, there seems to be one state that will never get a Buc-ee's. While it's kinda sad to hear that people there will never get to enjoy the experience that is Buc-ee's, I think many of us would be in agreement with some of the answers to the question "When is Bucces coming to California?"

Buc-ees Lovers Facebook Group Buc-ees Lovers Facebook Group

That is the question that was proposed in the "Buc-ees Lovers" Facebook group. Oh boy did this get a response from fans. First off, California doesn't have as many gas pumps in the entire state as Buc-ee's has in one location. Second, people wouldn't have any money to spend inside after filling up on $7 a gallon gas. Third, California people are not fun enough to enjoy what Buc-ee's is. So no, I don't believe Buc-ee's will ever build in California.

unsplash.com / Michael Gibson, Townsquare Media unsplash.com / Michael Gibson, Townsquare Media

Buc-ee's Building in Blue States

Recently, Buc-ee's President, Arch "Beaver" Aplin III, said (foxbusiness.com),

We have a lot of opportunities. We're growing. We're building in a lot of places. But when you find a conservative business-friendly state with a phenomenal workforce, it makes a difference.

He criticized states that did not appreciate the values of Buc-ee's. Aplin doesn't want to waste his time forcing his brand into a state that won't accept his stores. It seems California would be one of those states.

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Responses to Wanting a Buc-ee's in California Gallery Credit: Buc-ees Lovers Facebook Group