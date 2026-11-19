She has one of the most incredible voices I've ever heard live, and you have a chance to see her perform for FREE!

We're talking about country music superstar LeAnn Rimes, who is coming to Choctaw Casino Resort in Grant, Oklahoma, on Saturday, December 12, at 8 p.m.

I was fortunate enough to see LeAnn perform recently at the Cowan Center in Tyler, and I can tell you firsthand that her voice sounds just as incredible live as you remember hearing it on your cassette tapes and CDs back in the day.

If you've never seen her perform, you're missing out!

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LeAnn Rimes Has Been a Star Since She Was 13

LeAnn Rimes has been entertaining audiences since she was just 13 years old, and she's accomplished quite a bit along the way.

She's sold more than 48 million records worldwide and earned two Grammy Awards, along with numerous Billboard, CMA, and ACM honors.

Some of her biggest hits include:

How Do I Live

Can't Fight the Moonlight

But LeAnn is more than just an incredible singer. She's also appeared in movies, including Coyote Ugly, along with other television and film projects.

One of the coolest connections for East Texans is that several of her big hits from back in the day were recorded right here in East Texas.

She's one of those performers you really need to see live to appreciate just how talented she is.

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Win Free Tickets to See LeAnn Rimes!

Now for the really exciting part!

We're giving you the opportunity to win tickets to see LeAnn Rimes perform at Choctaw Casino Resort in Grant, Oklahoma, on Saturday, December 12, at 8 p.m.

Consider it an early Christmas present to yourself!

Entering is easy. Just fill out the information below with your name, phone number, and email address.

We'll be contacting the lucky winners soon, so don't miss your opportunity to see one of country music's most incredible voices live.

Good luck!

See 50 Essential '90s Country Songs If you call yourself a real fan of '90s country music, you probably need to know the words to all of these hit songs.