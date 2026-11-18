The A Christmas Story musical in Longview is bringing one of America's favorite holiday movies to the stage, and you could be there for free! The Belcher Center is hosting this hilarious Christmas production on December 10, and we're giving away a pair of tickets to lucky East Texas winners.

If you're looking for something to help get you into the holiday spirit, we've got just the thing! One of America's favorite Christmas movies is coming to life on stage, and you could score tickets to see it for FREE!

A Christmas Story: The Musical is coming to The Belcher Center in Longview on Thursday, December 10, at 7 p.m. And we've got a pair of tickets to give away to lucky East Texans!

READ MORE: Christmas Movies That Represent East Texas Towns

A Christmas Classic Comes to Life on Stage

From the songwriting team behind the Tony Award-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen and the critically acclaimed films La La Land and The Greatest Showman, A Christmas Story: The Musical brings the beloved 1983 holiday movie to life in a hilarious stage production.

The musical follows young Ralphie Parker, a bespectacled kid with one big Christmas wish: an official Red Ryder Carbine-Action 200-Shot Range Model Air Rifle.

Of course, as everyone who knows the movie remembers, there's one major obstacle standing in his way:

"You'll shoot your eye out, kid!"

Along the way, Ralphie encounters an infamous leg lamp, outrageous pink bunny pajamas, a maniacal department store Santa, and a triple-dog-dare involving a freezing flagpole.

Packed with hilarious moments, memorable songs, and spectacular production numbers, A Christmas Story: The Musical has become a holiday favorite that's fun for the whole family.

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Enter to Win a Pair of Tickets!

Here's your chance to enjoy this Christmas classic without spending a dime!

We're giving away a pair of tickets to see A Christmas Story: The Musical at The Belcher Center in Longview on Thursday, December 10, at 7 p.m.

Entering is easy! Just fill out the entry form below with your name, email address, and phone number.

We'll be contacting the lucky winner soon, so don't miss your chance to enjoy a little extra Christmas magic this holiday season.

Good luck, and we'll see you at the show!

SEE INSIDE: The House and Filming Location from 'A Christmas Story' The classic Christmas film is set in fictional Hohman, Indiana (which doubled for Hammond) but was filmed in Cleveland. The tour was a blast. Hey, I love visiting movie sets. Gallery Credit: Dave Spencer