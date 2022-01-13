Win Your Way In To See Aaron Watson at Choctaw Casino in Grant, OK

Get ready to gamble and enjoy some of the best country music Texas has to offer! Five listeners have a chance to win a pair of tickets to see Aaron Watson perform at the Choctaw Casino and Resort in Grant, OK! The show is January 22 and our winners will be drawn on January 19 at 10 a.m. We will call you and let you know you've won!

It takes 30 seconds to enter, so what are you waiting for? Good luck!