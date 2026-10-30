Zach Williams is bringing his Revival Nights Tour to the Belcher Center in Longview, Texas, on Thursday, November 5, 2026. Featuring Cochren & Co. and Christian Hohn, the concert promises a night of music and worship. East Texas fans can also enter for a chance to win a pair of tickets.

Zach Williams’ Revival Nights Tour Comes to Longview

Get ready for a night of music, worship, and community!

Zach Williams is bringing the energy with fan favorites like “Chain Breaker” and “Rescue Story.” Cochren & Co. will also take the stage with songs like “Church (Take Me Back)” and “Running Home,” while singer-songwriter Christian Hohn opens the night with music inspired by his own journey of faith, struggle, and redemption.

The Revival Nights Tour promises more than just a concert. It's an opportunity to come together, enjoy some powerful music, and experience a night centered on faith and renewal.

And the best part? You don't have to drive to the Metroplex or Shreveport to enjoy a great night out. This show is happening right here in East Texas!

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Concert Date, Time and Location

The doors open at 6 p.m., and the concert begins at 7 p.m. Thursday, November 5, at the Belcher Center in Longview.

Want to make sure you have a seat? Get your tickets through the Belcher Center.

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How to Enter to Win Zach Williams Tickets

But we promised a giveaway, too!

We're giving away multiple pairs of tickets, and entering is easy. Just fill out the information in the form below, and we'll contact the winners with instructions for picking up their tickets.

Good luck, East Texas!

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