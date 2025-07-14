Anyone who's ever spent more than five minutes in Texas knows that faith runs deep here in the Lone Star State.

A major chunk of the proverbial "Bible Belt" runs right through our state, along with Mississippi, Alabama, and Georgia. So you probably won't be too shocked when I tell you how many churches we've got... or maybe you will be.

The 10 Biggest Megachurches In Texas

We’ve got over 30,000 churches scattered across Texas. Yes, you read that correctly, thirty thousand. And out of those, there are about 210 that are what are referred to as "megachurches."

Now, what constitutes a "megachurch"? Well, it’s basically what it sounds like—a big ol’ church with a Sunday crowd of over 2,000 folks.

Get our free mobile app

Most are Protestant, and most are often found in big cities. There you can expect the modern sound systems, flashy lights, full bands, of course, coffee bars... If you've never been to one, think Sunday service meets a massive concert.

And when it comes to megachurches in Texas, you've got to mention the mega-est—Lakewood Church in Houston. You’ve heard of it even if you’ve never set foot in a church. Joel Osteen is the pastor, and it's packed out like it’s the Super Bowl every weekend.

If a megachurch is where you feel most connected, we've got a lot to choose from in Texas. After all, these places are known for folks who are looking for community, resources, and high-energy worship.

If you’re curious, Texas has no shortage of ‘em. So if you’re looking to check one out, here’s a list of the 10 biggest you'll find in the Lone Star State: