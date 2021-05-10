Winston Can Keep Up With You. Can You Keep Up With Winston?

Get our free mobile app

The challenge has been issued, who can keep up with who? Will you keep up with Winston? Or, will Winston keep up with you?

If you accept the challenge, then you've gotta get on over to the Humane Society's Pets Fur People in Tyler and not only meet Winston, but adopt him too! Winston is a one year old, highly active one year old Bull Terrier weighing in at fifty pounds. He's got a pretty handsome smile to go along with his beautiful white coat that has been painted with a lovely shade of brown down his back and sides. Pets Fur People's Executive Director Gayle Helms believes Winston would thrive as a member of any active family. Winston is house trained and he has been neutered, is current on starting vaccinations including rabies and has been microchipped for identification purposes. Winston will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for half price on basic obedience training from Tyler Obedience Training Club.

For additional information on adopting Winston call 903.597.2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website. Due to concerns over COVID-19, pet adoptions are currently being handled by appointments only. Check out the animals that are available for adoption. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. - closed for lunch 1 - 2 p.m. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the oldest brick and mortar no kill shelter in East Texas. Pets Fur People offers dog boarding and routine vaccinations, except for rabies, to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Please be a responsible pet owner - spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated.

LOOK: Here Are 30 Foods That Are Poisonous to Dogs To prepare yourself for a potential incident, always keep your vet's phone number handy, along with an after-hours clinic you can call in an emergency. The ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center also has a hotline you can call at (888) 426-4435 for advice.

Even with all of these resources, however, the best cure for food poisoning is preventing it in the first place. To give you an idea of what human foods can be dangerous, Stacker has put together a slideshow of 30 common foods to avoid. Take a look to see if there are any that surprise you.