Woman Drops 5 Pounds in a Week Eating Pizza
All of a sudden we are all buying calendars, talking about our goals for the year and how 2021 is going to be the year that we lose all those COVID-19 pounds we found during the pandemic. Can we all just be more like this genius New Yorker on her "health journey"? According to a writer for Delish.com, she lost 5 pounds in a week simply by only eating pizza. Yup, this is the type of energy I need in 2020.
Charlotte Palermino had some simple rules for her pizza Cleanse:
"There must be crust and no cauliflower/hummus stuff. I'm talking dough that my non-celiac stomach can handle."
"There must be cheese or topping."
"There must be some sort of sauce (olive oil counts)."
"If I start to develop scurvy, I'm allowed to sprinkle kale or whatever on it."
"No supplementary foods or alcohol (I'm cleansing, OK?)."
"Coffee is allowed because the last time I didn't drink coffee, I got into a heated fight with someone on the subway."
Some days Charlotte would have 4 slices of pizza, and other days she'd down 12 slices. Basically, I'm thinking this is the balance I can handle. This is a cleanse that I could actually stick with. There are so many places in our area that have stellar pizza that could help us all shed a few pounds. Drop the alcohol for a week, hit the gym a couple of times, and get ready to slim up with your favorite late-night indulgence.
A sunny slice @motorinopizza in the East Village 🍕. Fior di latte 👌🏼👌🏼👌🏼👌🏼 #eeeeeats #newforkcity #pizzaweek #foodbeast #dailypizza #feastagram