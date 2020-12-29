Woman Drops 5 Pounds in a Week Eating Pizza

All of a sudden we are all buying calendars, talking about our goals for the year and how 2021 is going to be the year that we lose all those COVID-19 pounds we found during the pandemic. Can we all just be more like this genius New Yorker on her "health journey"? According to a writer for Delish.com, she lost 5 pounds in a week simply by only eating pizza. Yup, this is the type of energy I need in 2020.

Charlotte Palermino had some simple rules for her pizza Cleanse:

"There must be crust and no cauliflower/hummus stuff. I'm talking dough that my non-celiac stomach can handle."

"There must be cheese or topping."

"There must be some sort of sauce (olive oil counts)."

"If I start to develop scurvy, I'm allowed to sprinkle kale or whatever on it."

"No supplementary foods or alcohol (I'm cleansing, OK?)."

"Coffee is allowed because the last time I didn't drink coffee, I got into a heated fight with someone on the subway."

Some days Charlotte would have 4 slices of pizza, and other days she'd down 12 slices. Basically, I'm thinking this is the balance I can handle. This is a cleanse that I could actually stick with. There are so many places in our area that have stellar pizza that could help us all shed a few pounds. Drop the alcohol for a week, hit the gym a couple of times, and get ready to slim up with your favorite late-night indulgence.





