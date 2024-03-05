The World’s Most Deadly Killer Returns to Texas This Spring

According to a recent report, Dallas, TX, is one of the most active cities in the U.S. when it comes to these killer insects. Killing an estimated 725,000 to 1 million people every year, it is decidedly the most deadly creature on earth.

Anyone who lives in Texas is very aware of these killer pests.

Humans are the second deadliest killer on earth. We kill more than 430,000 humans each year. Then in a distant third place, it's snakes that kill around 100,000 humans annually.

The crown for the deadliest creature on earth goes to mosquitos, they really are much more than a nuisance. Mosquitos carry lots of viruses including Zika, West Nile, and Eastern Equine Encephalitis. The big reason for their death toll is that there are no vaccines for these viruses.

As spring approaches here in The Lone Star State, if you're looking for some tips for avoiding mosquito bites, we got you. Fit For Travel site recommends the following:

using good quality insect repellents

wearing the right clothing to protect your skin from bites

using a mosquito net

reducing the number of mosquitos in and around your accommodation

While folks across the world have to worry about these bloodsuckers, when it comes to trying to avoid them in The Lone Star State, Dallas is the worst place to be.

That's according to data compiled by Orkin. The company based it on "the metro areas where the pest control company performed the most mosquito control services from April 1, 2022, to March 31, 2023."

Five Texas cities made Orkin's annual list:

No. 5: Dallas/Fort Worth

No. 9: Houston

No. 39: San Antonio

No. 46: Austin

