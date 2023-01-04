The Master Bedroom Looks Like XXX Dungeon in This Celina, TX Home

Let me start this by saying I am not here to judge anyone, do whatever makes you happy as long as you’re not putting anyone in danger. But, this home in Celina, Texas is something that I have never seen before. As I started looking through the photos of this home currently listed at $604,000 my jaw dropped as soon as I saw photos of the master bedroom. The bedroom looks more like a XXX dungeon than a bedroom that has been positioned to sell this home.

The thing that I couldn’t understand is while the living room and other areas of the home look fantastic, why did the real estate agent not say something about taking down at least some of these items before listing it for sale? Maybe, these photos and the bedroom equipment will bring a new set of viewers to this property but only time will tell how long it takes to sell this home.

Details on the Unique Property in Celina, Texas

As you will see as you look through the photos below, the home is really a beautiful home. The property is at 324 Cripple Creek Drive in Celina, TX 75009. The home includes 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, and one partial bathroom. It’s a total of 3,506 square feet, was built in 2014, and had a 2-car garage.

One Thing is Certain About this Celina, Texas Home

The one guarantee about this home is that it will get a lot of attention for leaving the bedroom toys up for all to see in the real estate photos. In fact, you can take a look at those photos now.

