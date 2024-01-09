Your Turnpike Troubadours Are Headed to Late Night Network Television This Week

Red Dirt kings Turnpike Troubadours are headed to late night television. Ahead of what is set up to be another big touring year for the boys, they'll be making a stop by your television set.

Just this morning Kyle Nix, fiddle player for Turnpike, posted that he and the boys will be taking their talents to The Jimmy Kimmel Show this Thursday (Jan. 11th). Be sure to tune in or, you know, watch on YouTube the next day like normal people.

Oh and if you're wondering Natalie Portman will also be on the show that night with them.

In November of '21, after most of the world had given up hope of Turnpike Troubadours ever reuniting, we got our Thanksgiving miracle. Since then Evan and the boys picked right up where they left off, selling out festivals and arenas, being one of the most popular touring acts in country music.

The final album before their "indefinite hiatus," Long Way From Your Heart, was released six years ago, their long awaited followup, A Cat in The Rain, was finally released in '23.

Next month Cody Jinks and Turnpike will be joining forces for what will be one of the greatest co-headling runs in history.

Turnpike Troubadours & Cody Jinks Dates:

February 9, 2024: Wallingford, CT — Toyota Oakdale Theatre

February 10, 2024: Boston, MA — MGM Music Hall at Fenway

March 7, 2024: Tacoma, WA — Tacoma Dome

March 8, 2024: Eugene, OR — Matthew Knight Arena

Mach 9, 2024: Boise, ID — ExtraMile Arena

Turnpike released their debut album, Bossier City in 2007. By 2012, with their third album Goodbye Normal Street in tow, Turnpike had established themselves as a premiere band.

