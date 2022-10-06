One East Texas Town Is Among The Top 10 Most Dangerous Texas Cities in ’22

Being a Texan is one of the best things about living in Texas. Well, that and Whataburger. I know I'm proud to call Tyler, TX home. Of course the Lone Star State has the numbers to back up its well placed sense of pride.

It's the second-largest state in the U.S. by area, spanning over 261,797 square miles and by population too -- just over 28.7 million people call Texas home.

Get our free mobile app

While there is an abundance of great and safe communities in Texas, with all these millions of people you know we're going to have our share of bad eggs, and in this case the bad eggs I'm speaking of are violent criminals.

According to World Population Review, "Violent crime is a crime committed by a person or persons behaving in a manner that intends to inflict physical harm on another person or property. Violent crimes include both crimes where the violent act is the means to an end and where the violent act is the objective of the crime. Violent crimes include, but are not limited to, sexual assault, manslaughter, mass shootings, kidnappings, airplane hijackings, rape, and homicide."

As one would suspect there is a direct correlation between the most dangerous places in Texas and low income, high unemployment, and lack of quality housing. Across the U.S., not just in Texas, these conditions lend to poor living conditions and higher crime rates.

Based on these metrics, World Population Review has ranked the most dangerous cities in Texas. Here are the Top 10:

10. Beaumont

9. Amarillo

8. Alamo

7. Houston: Violent crimes occur at a rate of about 10 per 1,000 residents, and property crimes are much higher at 50 per 1,000 residents.

6. Livingston

5. Palmview

4. Bastrop

3. Lubbock: About 120,000 people live here, and the overall crime rate is 59 per 1,000 residents.

2. Humble

1. Bellmead

Yeah, surprisingly Bellmead, a suburb of Waco, with a tiny population of 10,494 at the 2020 census, is the most dangerous in Texas according to World Population Review.

4 Captured and 6 Remaining Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List (as of September 20, 2022) Texas still has a few dangerous criminals left to capture on their most wanted list.

These fugitives should be considered Armed and Dangerous! Never try to apprehend a fugitive yourself.