10 Shocking Items You Didn't Know Are Illegal to Mail in Texas

These days we assume that we can ship anything, but there are still laws governing what can and cannot be legally shipped. Here in Texas there are several items that could get you in trouble if you attempt to mail them

Some are no-brainers, others might surprise you. Let's get into it:

Ammunition, Explosives, and Fireworks

Sending ammunition, explosives, and fireworks through the mail is illegal due to their dangerous nature.

Alcohol

Mailing alcohol is prohibited under USPS regulations due to state and federal laws regarding its distribution.

Cigarettes and Smokeless Tobacco

There are strict federal laws and regulations regarding the mailing of cigarettes and smokeless tobacco.

Controlled Substances

This includes illegal drugs and prescription medications without proper documentation and adherence to specific mailing guidelines.

Firearms

Firearms can only be mailed under very specific conditions and generally require the sender to be a licensed dealer or manufacturer.

Flammable Items

This includes matches, lighter fluid, and certain types of batteries. Restrictions are based on the potential fire hazard.

Hazardous Materials

This broad category includes chemicals, poisons, and certain types of paints and batteries.

Air Bags

Airbags can deploy and are considered hazardous material.

Sharp Objects

Sharp objects that are not properly packaged are restricted due to the risk they pose to postal workers and recipients.

Lottery Tickets

There are federal and state laws regulating the distribution and sale of lottery tickets, including restrictions on mailing.

