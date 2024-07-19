10 Shocking Items You Didn’t Know Are Illegal to Mail in Texas
It's been at least a decade since I entered a post office, but that doesn't mean I'm not steadily shipping stuff out to friends and family. Before you send out your next package though, skim this list.
10 Shocking Items You Didn't Know Are Illegal to Mail in Texas
These days we assume that we can ship anything, but there are still laws governing what can and cannot be legally shipped. Here in Texas there are several items that could get you in trouble if you attempt to mail them
Some are no-brainers, others might surprise you. Let's get into it:
Ammunition, Explosives, and Fireworks
Sending ammunition, explosives, and fireworks through the mail is illegal due to their dangerous nature.
Alcohol
Mailing alcohol is prohibited under USPS regulations due to state and federal laws regarding its distribution.
Cigarettes and Smokeless Tobacco
There are strict federal laws and regulations regarding the mailing of cigarettes and smokeless tobacco.
Controlled Substances
This includes illegal drugs and prescription medications without proper documentation and adherence to specific mailing guidelines.
Firearms
Firearms can only be mailed under very specific conditions and generally require the sender to be a licensed dealer or manufacturer.
Flammable Items
This includes matches, lighter fluid, and certain types of batteries. Restrictions are based on the potential fire hazard.
Hazardous Materials
This broad category includes chemicals, poisons, and certain types of paints and batteries.
Air Bags
Airbags can deploy and are considered hazardous material.
Sharp Objects
Sharp objects that are not properly packaged are restricted due to the risk they pose to postal workers and recipients.
Lottery Tickets
There are federal and state laws regulating the distribution and sale of lottery tickets, including restrictions on mailing.
And there you have it. Click here for more details.
11 Foods Invented in Texas
20 of the Best NFL Players from the State of Texas
Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins